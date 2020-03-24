Invitation to Harness Precision AM to Fight COVID19

Nanofabrica, manufacturer of 3D printers for precision engineering, invites researchers, doctors and manufacturers to harness its manufacturing capabilities to develop COVID19 related medical devices and solutions. The company will host a virtual roundtable on Wednesday, March 25th, at 16:00 GMT+2 and invites all interested parties to join a brain storming session on how we can use our manufacturing capabilities (3D printing with 1 micron resolution over cm sized volume) to fight COVID 19 together.

Possible applications are smart filters for microfluidic chips, anti-bacterial surfaces, complex and precise structures and soft molds for fast injection molding.

If you are unable to make it for the virtual session, please send an email with all relevant questions and details to tovit@nano-fabrica.com and we will reply as soon as possible.