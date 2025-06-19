Industry profile: Declan Barry

An introduction

I am the managing director of Atex Explosion Hazards, a company with over 50 years of experience in explosion protection. Now part of the global Atex Group, the organisation provides a fully integrated source of process fire and explosion protection—offering complete survey, design, and engineering solutions tailored to industry-specific safety requirements.

A journey from engineering to industry leadership

My career began in 1978 as a mechanical engineer in Ireland. While studying, I actively sought out practical work experience in machine shops, production environments, and mechanical services. I quickly developed a strong affinity for tool making, particularly lathework, though milling never held the same appeal. I found manufacturing tasks like assembly and documentation tedious, and mechanical services like HVAC work didn’t align with my temperament. I realised early on that if I wanted variety and long-term growth, I’d need to aim higher. I therefore pursued a diploma in Industrial Management and Product Development, I studied for this between 1984 and 1987.

This decision proved pivotal, leading to my first role in explosion protection in 1987 as a project engineer. A decade later, I finished as a general manager. One of the highlights of that period was developing and installing the first Pressure Hot Water Explosion Suppression systems for the dairy industry.

Building a business from the ground up

Although I didn’t grow up in an engineering household, I was influenced by relatives who had been succesful in the sector. One question I was asked that stayed with me was: “Do you want a job, or do you want a business?” A job can’t be sold. A business can, and more importantly, a successful one can grow even in your absence. In 1998, I purchased Explosion Hazards Limited, based in Lymm in the UK.

Seeking out professional networks

Being at the helm of a small business can be isolating, so I sought out professional networks and associations to stay connected and informed. I became an active member of the Institution of Engineers of Ireland, National Standards Association of Ireland, and participated in European and UK standards work through CEN TC305 and BSI EXL/23. I also contributed to industry bodies like SHAPA, MHEA, and IMechE.

Challenges in product development and certification

One thing product development teaches you is that you need to be sceptical of data sheets. Many products degrade over time—even if they’re rated for conditions like 50°C - longevity matters and needs to be displayed. Before launching any solution into the industrial market, full-scale stress testing is essential. Certification is a double-edged sword. Once a product is certified, any improvement must be justified financially—testing and re-certification are extremely costly. The real problem with many of the notified bodies, is that they rarely understand the practical challenges, risks and hazards in industrial environments.

Industry expertise

Over the years, I’ve worked across a wide range of industries: food & dairy, chemical & pharmaceutical, power generation, cement, coal & biomass, woodchip, wastewater sludge, brewing, and confectionery. My journey started with the dairy sector, where they wanted an alternative to 60 bar explosively detonated powder suppressants on their milk dryers. In 1987, we developed the first 10-bar hot water suppressant system with a lockable valve. However, client demand shifted toward integrated, turnkey solutions.

This required a broader product range and greater service capabilities. After I had acquired the older company Explosion Hazards Limited originally formed in 1973, the regulatory environment changed significantly—Halon was banned, and ATEX regulations demanded that we redesign and re-certify our systems. Despite efforts to compete globally, operating alone—from the USA to Australia—proved unsustainable for a small company. Joining the ATEX GmbH international group was a strategic move that enabled growth, resilience, and innovation.

The value of experience and expertise

Surveying to make a product sale can be an expensive business, and many clients need to complete an ATEX Explosion protection document or a DSEAR report before they decide what prevention and protection methods are practical for their applications. Unfortunately, these are sometimes handled by inexperienced engineers, resulting in copy-paste reports that lack actionable insights. This can leave clients more confused than informed.

To fill that gap, I now also manage the International Bureau of Explosion Safety, also known as Inburex UK, part of an international consultancy with over 30 years of expertise in fire, explosion, process safety and large-scale testing.

Inburex provides everything from inspections, product testing, and risk assessments, to ATEX/DSEAR reports, incident investigations, CFD and Quantitative Risk Assessment, incident investigation and SIL assessments. Training—both in-house and external, is having an educated client base which is the core part of our mission.

Industry evolution and future outlook

Industrial safety has certainly improved. Explosion protection still revolves around three principles: venting, suppression, and isolation barriers. Today’s systems are more reliable, but their core functions haven’t changed.

What has changed is the mindset: clients are more aware and compliant these days, though safety is still too often an afterthought in the design phase—leading to delays and escalating costs. I often say, ‘people cause explosions, not the plant.’ but there is still room for improvement in certain industries.

Reflections

We asked Declan what professional advice he would give to his younger self, and he provided the following interesting points:

• Cash flow is king. Think twice before committing, and even more carefully before spending.

• When hiring, look for your own replacement.

• Your engineers are your best sales department.

• Clients don’t want to be bothered with problems – they want solutions.

• New products are exciting but costly. Do your research.

• Small businesses are tough – build partnerships and network constantly.

For more information visit: www.explosionhazards.co.uk