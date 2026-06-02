Industry Expert: managing director of GBE UK on his experience at the helm of a transformer business

Transformers form a critical component of the power industry infrastructure. They change the voltage of alternating current (AC) electricity, thereby enabling efficient long-distance transmission and safe distribution to homes and industry

GBE UK, an established manufacturer of such transformers, currently provides several models to its global customer base. These comprise oil, cast resin distribution and power transformers.

The company also manufactures oil, dry type reactors, Shunt, Fault, Limiting and De-Tunning products. All the transformers and reactors and manufactured at the company’s plants in Northern Italy.

We were provided with an opportunity to ask Anthony Flanagan, managing director of UK-based transformer supplier GBE UK, a few questions about his business. We got the low down on his background as an engineer, the types of challenges and opportunities faced by GBE UK and how he expects the industry to change over the next few years.

Please tell us about your background in engineering and how you came to be managing director of GBE UK

I started my engineering journey 43 years ago this August with an electrical engineering apprenticeship at a medium and low voltage switchgear company called Whipp and Bourne (1975) in Rochdale.

This was a hand’s on apprenticeship and I spend the first year in a training school and college before moving into a factory environment where I worked a few months in all the departments,. These included the drawing office which I felt gave me the best overview of engineering. My Dad had completed a very similar apprenticeship in Glasgow where he was from; like every young lad. My Dad was my biggest hero, and I wanted to be just like him.

What are the biggest challenges and opportunities currently faced by GBE UK and how are these different from, say, five years ago?

Like every other business we have faced many challenges over the years. Transformers are made up of steel, copper and aluminium meaning volatile metal markets can affect their production and price. Customers on bigger projects often want to put quotes on hold for 12 or more which can be difficult. We get around this problem by investing in material stock. We also have our own production plant in Italy and this means we can keep quotations valid and allow our customers to keep up to date with their projects.

How has the business changed in recent years and what changes do you anticipate down the line?

One of the biggest changes I have seen in recent years has been in advertising. We have always used trade magazines such as Engineer Live and similar, but now social media is a key driver meaning there is a constant need to create content. So not only do we manufacture transformers, but we must take pictures from every angle, video the process and spread it across all the platforms. The way things are going, we’ll need a film studio in the factory to keep up to speed!

What would you like to see from government or the regulators to help your business run more smoothly?

Our transformer industry is managed in a much more professional way than it once was. In 2015 the EU introduced a Directive that forced all transformer manufacturers to reduce transformer energy losses by a specific amount, the regulations were looser prior to this meaning transformers were not very energy efficient. In 2015 we were operating a Tier 1 directive, which was upgraded in July 2021 when we started manufacturing to a Tier 2 directive. This is currently where we are.

I hope that the EU government continues to monitor the industry but I also realise there will be a point at which reducing energy losses further will need to be offset against the natural resources required to make it work.

What tips would you give to someone wanting to get into the industry?

The way people enter the workforce is different than when I was 16 – I can see this with my own children. I wanted to leave school and get a job straight away but more people go to sixth form and university now. I wish that there were more traditional routes into electrical engineering today since I think the grounding that an engineering apprenticeship provides sets people up for life. An apprenticeship provides so many prospects - my own has given me the opportunity to work all over the world.

For more information, visit: www.gbeuk.co.uk