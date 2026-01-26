IMI predicative maintenance platform reaches 75th commission for CCPP

Over the last five years, IMI’s Insyt predictive maintenance system has been commissioned to provide studies for 75 combined-cycle power plants (CCPPs) around the world

MI Insyt’s cloud-based platform can analyse operational data to find early signs of potential failures in industrial systems. The platform can share actionable insights to enable operators to make informed decisions by combining advanced physics-based modelling with domain expertise and data-driven analytics. This helps to reduce unplanned downtime and maximise plant efficiency and reliability.

Studies utilise plant data and documentation to remotely identify control inefficiencies, system vulnerabilities and installation issues, assisting operators in improving reliability and performance without on-site disruption.

IMI’s virtual meetings with customer teams provide added value by offering informative discussions on plant data, operational issues, and performance challenges. Expanding on the outcomes of these discussions, a report is produced to provide an in-depth analysis of key operational metrics, including thermal gradients, spray valve and temperature cycling, quenching events, wet steam presence, valve performance, and control system behaviour. These insights can reveal hidden inefficiencies and early signs of failure, helping prevent downtime caused by plant failures and machinery breakdowns.

In September 2025, IMI delivered a study to the 75th CCPP. Each of these 75 plants has trusted the service to help prevent vibration, noise, cracking, erosion, and other major failure mechanisms. The overarching goal in each of these cases is to improve the lifespan of equipment and reduce downtime.

Ory Selzer, IMI Insyt business leader at IMI, said, “Vibration, noise, cracking and erosion are serious issues for combined cycle power plants. They start out as small, often undetectable issues, but quickly manifest into serious problems that cause widespread disruption, and in worst cases, downtime. That’s why IMI’s Insyt has proved so popular. It works to identify issues before they become problems and mitigates the risk of downtime and equipment failure. Insyt is just one example of a solution that tackles real-world engineering problems brought to market through our Growth Hub innovation engine. The system has and continues to provide operators across industries with tangible savings and efficiency gains, and we are excited to see how Insyt continues to transform other sectors around the world.”