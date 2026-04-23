imc upgrades Famos for faster insights from engineering measurement data

imc Test and Measurement has released Famos 2026 + AI, the latest version of its engineering data analysis software with enhanced AI-assisted workflows and new capabilities for signal processing, visualisation, and reporting

Engineering teams generate large amounts of measurement data, but turning these datasets into reliable insights is often slowed by tools that were not designed for engineering workflows. While spreadsheet software is familiar, it can quickly reach its limits with large datasets and requires manual effort for visualisation. Programming environments such as Python and Matlab offer advanced capabilities, but they both require coding expertise and a time-consuming setup process.

Famos 2026 + AI has been developed to address this issue by providing an environment for analysing engineering measurement data. The software enables engineers to efficiently transition from raw data to actionable insights by combining automated analysis with flexible visualisation and reporting.

The AI assistant in Famos is a central capability that helps users explore measurement data and perform analysis. The latest release of Famos 2026 + AI includes significant improvements to this feature, enabling the AI assistant to help engineers quickly transform complex datasets into clear, actionable results that support data analysis workflows and streamline the generation of visualisations, calculations, and reports.

Famos 2026 + AI expands analytical capabilities for large and complex datasets, with enhancements including more powerful interval-based and periodical signal processing as well as new analysis functions such as the vibration filter flat(h) according to ISO 5349-1 and ISO 8041, and the Hilbert transformation for envelope calculation.

Support for Apache Parquet enables users to preview, import, and export cloud-based data, simplifying the handling of large datasets in modern data environments and integrating with Windows Explorer for faster file previewing. Project encryption has also been streamlined, making it easier for teams and system integrators to protect their analysis projects.

With Famos 2026 + AI, engineering results are easier to interpret due to improvements such as a new horizontal bar graph mode and markers that can be placed on samples for more accurate inspection of measurement signals.

These visualisation options enable engineers to explore and present analysis results with coding workflows or graphical tools.

Famos can also support the efficient creation of technical documentation. Master layouts allow for consistent headers and footers across reports and dialogue panel pages, including easy import of company logos.