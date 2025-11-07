Hyundai Motor Group opens new European test centre

Hyundai Motor Group is opening a new €150m facility at the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre (HMETC) in Rüsselsheim am Main, Germany. Square Campus is the most significant investment in research and development facilities at HMETC since the Round Campus opened in 2003, and will act as a vital part in the development of future Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models in Europe

Tyrone Johnson, managing director at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Centre, said, "The investment at Square Campus is a clear sign of our commitment to the region and reflects the importance of Europe in our long-term growth strategy. The extensive new capabilities at HMETC give us more independence and flexibility, while creating exciting new opportunities for collaboration between our brands. Fundamentally, Square Campus will also support us as we continue to grow our market share in Europe, developing new vehicles and technologies designed around the needs of our customers."

The site, which is 25,000m2, is fitted with the largest semi-anechoic chamber within the Group, enabling unrestricted noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and drive-by noise testing with complete independence from weather conditions.

The advanced dyno facilities at Square Campue play a significant role in development by allowing comprehensive testing of vehicles and individual components. These facilities are designed to be compatible with all-electric, hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain applications, as well as being equipped with a new EV charging laboratory, driving simulator, and new facilities for extended electronics system development, including OTA, cybersecurity, and ADAS. These capabilities enable HMETC to test and validate every type of vehicle under real-world conditions, while developing future products for European customers.

Square Campus also upholds the Group's environmental objectives by integrating recycled materials, photovoltaic panels and heat pump systems, reflecting the Group's commitment to developing sustainable mobility solutions and achieving zero-tailpipe emissions globally by 2045.

The expansion will serve as a foundation for HMETC's team, which has grown by 20% since 2024. By investing in talent and technology, the Group aims to drive a new phase of integrated innovation by bringing together experts from multiple disciplines to advance the company's vision for sustainable, connected mobility.

European development is expected to continue at HMETC's facilities at the Nürburgring. This facility was expanded thanks to a €13 million investment in January 2025, adding 834 m2 of facilities, workshop areas, and specialised laboratories.