The hydrogen innovation technology conference 2026 hosted by IChemE and AIChE

The Hydrogen Innovation and Technology Conference, hosted by the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) in partnership with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), will take place on 14-15 October 2026, located in Manchester, UK

With net zero commitments intensifying, the conference reflects a shift in the industry: hydrogen is moving from a long-term aspiration to an emerging pillar of industrial decarbonisation. As global strategies mature and investment accelerates, the conference aims to move on from vision-setting to practical implementation.

As national strategies expand and deployment challenges become clearer, the conference hopes to shift from high-level vision to a focus on practical, evidence-based implementation grounded in today’s realities.

The event will bring together a diverse audience of leaders from industry and academia, policymakers, technology developers, and regulators, creating a multidisciplinary forum for collaboration. Attendees are expected to span the entire hydrogen value chain, including production and storage, infrastructure, and end-use applications.

While the detailed agenda is yet to be finalised through the open call for content, the structure will combine keynote presentations, panel discussions, and technical sessions. The programme is set to highlight innovation and address practical barriers to deployment, including policy alignment, cost reduction, and infrastructure development.

The conference also expands on a recent but growing collaboration between IChemE and AIChE. Previous iterations and related initiatives have laid the groundwork for an annual platform to connect engineering expertise with policy and investment communities, positioning the 2026 conference as part of the effort to accelerate hydrogen adoption worldwide while acknowledging the gaps between ambition and delivery.

With sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, the event will also serve as a marketplace for ideas and partnerships, allowing companies to showcase emerging technologies and forge commercial relationships.

Steve Flynn, Steering Committee chair, said, “Hydrogen will play an essential role in our future energy systems and now is the time to begin to home in on the critical roles and the roadblocks to implementation. This unique event looks to bring together industry, business, policy makers and innovators to share progress updates, international perspectives and the latest breakthroughs. But the aim is to do more than simply share, our goal is to drive progress and help shape policy to enable the transition to net zero.”

The conference aims to catalyse the next phase of hydrogen deployment, helping translate policy commitments into reality by convening stakeholders across sectors and disciplines.

Professionals across the hydrogen value chain are invited to submit abstracts by 25 May 2026 and to register to attend and explore sponsorship or exhibition opportunities by visiting the IChemE conference website.