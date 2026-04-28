How smart identification can strengthen Europe’s defence supply chains

As the European Union reinforce its defence industry supply chains, many companies are following suit and joining the ReArm Europe Initiative

A growing defence supplier landscape is increasing production capacity, capability, and complexity. An unambiguous data structure that can be generated at various levels of automation is essential to maintaining supply chain integrity and resilience.

An unambiguous language

NATO has adopted the GS1 standard, enabling globally unique serial numbers. A GS1 Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) uniquely identifies a specific product from a specific supplier and can be mapped to a corresponding NATO Stock Number (NSN) that focuses on an item’s form, fit, and function, allowing parts and products to retain their unique identity.

Unique part serial numbers can be converted to GS1-supported RFID and 2D barcodes, including DataMatrix and QR, for accurate, work-in-progress, and logistical data capture. This creates an unambiguous, machine-readable, global industrial language to help strengthen and secure the European Defence and Technology Industrial Base (EDTIB) from OEM to MRO.

Anti-counterfeit

Any GS1 barcode or RFID code can be authenticated against a global GS1 registry. Barcode and RFID readers can also compare physical part label codes versus digital data supplied by upstream factories. Data captured in this can be shared with factories downstream to repeat anti-counterfeit checks throughout the supply chain.

Reliable marking

Every factory in a supply chain can reap these benefits, as long as the label or direct part-making system remains legible. The optimal marking makes this possible by maintaining its integrity throughout the production processes of every factory in the supply chain. The ideal label or marking remains with the part throughout its lifecycle, enabling optimal support for maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations.

For the majority of part markings, stringent requirements are driven by the largest defence contractors, in line with NATO STANAG compliance or other relevant military standards. With this in mind, Brady continuously develops new labels in its laboratories, using material science, advanced testing equipment, internationally accepted FINAT- and ASTM-test methods, knowledge of relevant standards and norms in a range of industries, and a century of expertise and experience in identification.

Label materials are available to resist high temperatures, cold, moisture, abrasion, weathering and chemicals, and to provide optimal adherence to rough, smooth, or powdered surfaces, cables, wires, and products, and for use in facilities. Developed using vinyl, polyethylene, polyimide, and other polymers, combined with topcoats and acrylic, rubber, or silicon-based adhesives.

Most labels can include RFID technology, enabling all parts in a specific zone to become readable at once. Caution is advised when using RFID in ammunition-rich environments; any applications must be verified in advance.

In automatically traced supply chains, label failure is not measured in the eurocent cost of a label, but in non-compliance, security breaches, discarded components, and potential downstream delays. This makes label reliability essential, and so label technology must keep pace with evolving production processes.

Alternatively, parts can also be marked directly with high-precision lasers or mechanical engraving.

Accurate printers

While 203 dpi print density may be sufficient for printing a large GS1 shipping label, 300 dpi is the minimum required to print most other GS1 label types. To print legible labels at smaller sizes, 600 dpi enables higher precision in smaller spots and tighter tolerances, boosting barcode legibility for any 2D barcode reader.

Print technology is also important. Thermal transfer print technology provides the print resilience required to enable supply chain visibility. Thermal transfer uses a heated resin that is burned into the label surface to create a marker that lasts.

In-line laser engravers, print-and-apply systems, printed-label feeders, or simple, standalone industrial printers can all source the right data from company systems and mark parts, directly or using labels.

Advanced readers

To capture 2D codes using globally unique GS1 serial numbers, an image scanner is required. These scanners can read complex codes from multiple angles and use algorithmic decoders or AI to read even damaged, dirty, or distorted 2D codes.

RFID readers can send and receive radio signals that are reflected back by passive, UHF RFID tags. This enables a range of applications, including reading thousands of labels at once, detecting variations in radio signal strength, auto-assigning tools to a badge, and reading environmental information from sensors built into ultra-thin RFID labels on strain, temperature, and moisture. Data can be processed locally on the reader or shared through established industrial protocols.

Automated data

With advanced readers, modern marking technology and reliable labels, any factory can identify parts, track work-in-progress, production volume, stock levels, and automate part reorders, while contributing to supply chain visibility.

Using GS1 or a supply chain proprietary serialisation system, incoming volumes are easier to track for just-in-time processes, and automated part authentication becomes possible to strengthen the integrity of defence industry supply chains.

Defence Industry Identification Guidebook

Brady is providing a complete, fully customisable solution that includes reliable part marking and reading across varying levels of automation. The solution can increase visibility into component origins, strengthen anti-counterfeit measures, feed real-time authenticity data to software systems, enable digital twins for continuous improvement, track inventory in storage, and trigger reorders when customer thresholds are reached.

Brady’s new guidebook covers applications in: