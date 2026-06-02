How Henkel's sealing solution has become essential for power industry engineers

In this Q&A we asked Dinko Cudic head of market and application from sealing solutions company Henkel Adhesive Technologies to give us the low down on the company’s products, how customer requirements have changed, and what the likely developments for the sealing solutions industry will be going forwards

Please tell us about your main product?

Henkel’s product, Stopaq, offers permanent corrosion prevention and sealing solutions for a wide range of applications in a broad selection of industries. The core product is a Polyisobutene (PIB) based coating that ‘mimicks the natural behaviour of tree sap, with self-healing properties,’ according to the company. The coating forms an impervious layer to oxygen, water and bacteria, protecting the asset underneath, from corrosion.

Who founded STOPAQ and what was their expertise?

Stopaq was founded by Frans Nooren, who started a construction company specialising in waterproofing and sealing in 1973. This initial foray in the field of sealants gave rise to an understanding of sealing and corrosion prevention. Stopaq was then founded in 1988 with its own R&D centre and production facilities.

What problem did it aim to solve?

We wanted to create a solution that would meet, or exceed the lifetime of the asset it was protecting, a ‘seal for life’ – this is where the name came from.

How has the product changed over the years, and why?

Stopaq was developed using rigorous research and development; with the demands of customers in mind. The company often goes beyond industry standards because reality does not always comply with lab conditions.

The company started with a sealing solution for water proofing but now provides applications for atmospheric, underwater, buried, renewable and other parts of an infrastructure.

The WSH product, a patent protected visco-elastic corrosion prevention wrap, was designed to meet demand for a product that would be wet submerged or damp, yet still able to perform at a higher maximum temperature rating of 70ºc. After careful development and testing the product launched in 2019, replacing two existing products. and has been used in many projects since.

Similarly, a Vapour Barrier product has been developed for corrosion under insulation and this is transforming applications in the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) industry where insulation must be kept dry.

The EasyQote range was developed for the renewables sector – it provides a long lasting solution to corrosion on wind turbines. These structures are located in some of the most aggressive climate conditions, either onshore or offshore. Over-exposure to wind, salt spray, changing temperatures, UV and abrasion all make corrosion more likely. The EasyQote range is designed to withstand such conditions for decades.

Have your products been modified in response to regulations or other market pressures, and in what way?

EasyQote (EQ) meets and exceeds ISO 20340, an accelerated weathering test simulating salt spray, UV, freezing temperatures and condensation. This was important to demonstrate its viability within the sector, but it also takes more than that for a coating to be truly successful in these harsh conditions.

The demands of the wind sector pose the following challenges:

Limited access – working at height, surface preparation is difficult to achieve if you consider other solutions that may require blasting. Lifting tools and personnel into position, protecting surrounding areas, capturing waste and transporting this all back down. EQ only requires a simple wire brush and wipe for a successful application to take place. Application is simply with a roll of product and a hand roller.

Flexibility – a wind turbine will move with the wind, and this means the ideal coating will need to be able to flex with that movement, maintaining adhesion without cracking. Since EQ has visco-elastic behaviour and yet it stays flexible and non-curing, it maintains permanent adhesion. It’s self-healing nature means that any defect upon impact is immediately repaired.

How do you expect the market to change in the future?

If you step back, a lot of the infrastructure we rely on only gets noticed when something goes wrong. Pipelines, tanks, refineries, industrial plants, even renewables like wind farms all have to keep working in the background, day in and day out. From our point of view, it’s not enough to just keep fixing things as they fail. Operators need confidence that assets will continue to perform years from now. That means thinking ahead—protecting against corrosion early, sealing issues quickly when they appear and reinforcing structures so they can safely stay in service.

Corrosion and failure have a serious impact on operational budgets. While trends may change and new markets may open providing opportunities, the need for maintenance will never cease. At the end of the day - just because we can’t see corrosion, it doesn’t mean it’s not there.

For more information visit: www.sealforlife.com