How can variable frequency drives help industry to make cost savings?

Louise Davis finds out how variable frequency drives can help industry to secure environmental gains.

British electric motors and drives expert Invertek Drives has long known that a critical market differentiator for its products is the impact they can deliver in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability. Kes Beech, Technical Manager, says: “Invertek Drives is at the forefront of demonstrating how variable frequency drive (VFD) technology is pivotal in achieving significant cost savings and supporting environmental sustainability across industrial applications globally.”

Beech explains that, “One of the most compelling ways VFDs, such as our Optidrive range, contribute to cost efficiency is through substantial energy savings. By precisely controlling electric motor speed to match actual demand, VFDs eliminate energy waste prevalent in traditional fixed-speed (Direct On Line) motor set-ups.”

What this translates to in real-world applications is potential energy savings of up to 50% in certain applications, such as pumping and fans/ventilation – a benefit that directly impacts the bottom line for businesses. “Furthermore, the smoother starts and stops facilitated by VFDs minimise mechanical stress on the equipment, leading to reduced wear and tear. This leads to extended equipment lifespans and decreased maintenance costs, adding another layer of financial benefit,” Beech notes.

Another advantage is the precise speed control through VFDs enables process optimisation, leading to increased productivity and potential cost reductions across various industrial operations.

Beech is also keen to point out that the merits of VFDs go beyond financial savings. “The environmental sustainability aspect of VFDs is equally important,” he states. “The reduced energy consumption resulting from optimised motor control directly contributes to lower greenhouse gas emissions, playing a vital role in combating climate change.

“By enhancing the efficiency of motor-driven systems, VFDs empower industries to decrease their overall carbon footprint and advance towards a greener future.”

A GOOD EXAMPLE

With regard to environmental considerations, Beech says that Invertek Drives’ commitment to sustainability goes beyond product innovation. “The company leads by example, implementing initiatives such as the installation of photovoltaic cells at our global headquarters in Welshpool, UK and the use of electric vehicles throughout our fleet,” he details. “Additionally, the global assembly cells (GACs) used in the assembly and testing of our Optidrive VFDs, use a regenerative braking system. This allows each GAC to capture and recycle energy that would otherwise be lost. This proactive approach to reducing our own energy consumption and environmental impact reinforces our dedication to a sustainable future.”

And this holistic approach shines through in the company’s products. Beech explains: “The Optidrive VFD range embodies these principles of efficiency and sustainability. Its advanced algorithms and power electronics ensure optimal energy utilisation across diverse applications. Easy integration features simplify installation and operation, making energy savings readily achievable. The robust design and comprehensive protection mechanisms ensure long-term, reliable performance, minimising waste and resource consumption.”

GO WITH THE FLOW

Beyond solutions for the precise control of electric pumps, Invertek has also developed a smart system called Optiflow. “This enables multiple Optidrive Eco drives to work together seamlessly, optimising flow and energy use across an entire system,” Beech states. “Imagine four pumps working in concert – the first Optidrive Eco acts as the master, intelligently controlling and commanding the other three drives, adjusting their speeds and run times based on real-time demand. This is crucial in scenarios with fluctuating water requirements. Instead of a system of constantly running pumps, Optiflow allows for dynamic adjustments, ensuring energy is only used when and where it’s truly needed.”

Beech adds: “A key advantage of Optiflow is its self-contained nature. There’s no need for external PLCs or additional control devices. The entire programme resides within the Eco drives themselves, requiring minimal setup from the user. The system leverages the internal PID function of the Eco drives for intelligent control based on consumer demand. The result is a continuous, optimised output flow with no overshoot, reducing mechanical stress and ensuring savings on wear and tear, and downtime.”

An interesting knock-on effect of deploying Invertek’s drives is that they can extend their energy-saving capabilities to other applications as well. Beech explains: “For instance, they can precisely adjust the electric motor control of fans or HVAC systems, ensuring accurate airflow for temperature and humidity regulation. Again, this translates to energy usage only when necessary, rather than constant full-speed operation.

“These innovations, along with our ongoing commitment to research and development, exemplify how Invertek is pushing the boundaries of energy efficiency and sustainability through VFD technology.”

Ultimately, Invertek recognised the critical role of VFD technology in creating a more sustainable industrial landscape early on and is now reaping the benefits of its future-focused approach. Beech observes: “Through ongoing innovation and commitment to eco-conscious practices, we continue to empower industries to achieve their efficiency and sustainability targets.”

