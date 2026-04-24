Horse Powertrain unveils markets lightest hybrid V6 engine

Horse Powertrain, a specialist in innovative and low-emission powertrain systems, has unveiled the Horse W30, the company’s first production-ready V6 engine, ahead of the Beijing Auto Show 2026

Horse Powertrain has transferred its expertise in developing optimised three- and four-cylinder engines into the V6 category, creating a hybrid-first V6 with enhanced fuel economy and efficiency.

The Horse W30 is a three-litre engine that can be fitted in a transverse or longitudinal configuration, enabling it to be packaged in a variety of vehicles. The two rows of cylinders are offset at 90° to lower the engine’s centre of gravity, improving ease of installation and optimising catalyst layout.

The engine, which weighs 160kg, can deliver 350-400kW of power and 600-700Nm of torque, with a maximum speed of 8,000rpm. To maximise efficiency and fuel economy, the Horse W30 includes integrated exhaust manifolds with turbochargers on the cylinder heads.

The Horse W30 is suitable for mild- and fully-hybrid vehicles, with the first models featuring the engine expected to reach the roads in 2028. To showcase the Horse W30’s hybrid-first mindset, the engine will be presented in Beijing alongside the new Horse 4LDHT four-speed hybrid transmission.

The Horse 4LDHT weighs 199kg and can be mounted in a P1 and P3 configuration. The P1 motor used to support the engine crankshaft and charge the vehicle’s battery can output between 250 and 300kW, while the P3 motor used to support driving can output between 350 and 450kW in a P3 configuration.

Matias Giannini, chief executive officer of Horse Powertrain, said, “At Horse Powertrain, we believe we can offer automakers unprecedented economies of scale and innovation by consolidating the powertrain production and development pipeline that traditionally would have been replicated by many individual OEMs, allowing everyone in the industry to benefit from best-in-class technologies. The HORSE W30 is clear proof of this concept – bringing our mindset and expertise to a new category, we’ve developed the lightest V6 that was designed from the outset to support hybrid vehicles.”

Fortune Zhao, chief technology officer of Horse Powertrain, said, “The HORSE W30 showcases Horse Powertrain’s technological versatility and represents our first venture into the V6 engine category. Leveraging expertise from our wide portfolio of hybrid-first engines, the HORSE W30 is lighter and more compact than any other V6 currently on the market, all while delivering superior performance. As well as embodying our engineering sophistication, it also highlights our flexibility in providing world-class hybrid solutions to every market.”

The Horse W30 and Horse 4LDHT will be available in 2028. Horse Powertrian will showcase the system at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, as part of its stand in Hall A1, Booth A111.