High-performance master station optimises valve actuator control

31st January 2020


AUMA's SIMA Master Station uses open filedbus standards to supervise and control large numbers of actuators in tank farms and refineries AUMA's SIMA Master Station uses open filedbus standards to supervise and control large numbers of actuators in tank farms and refineries

The new SIMA² Master Station from electric actuator manufacturer AUMA provides high-performance actuator control and supervision via open fieldbus standards.
By optimising communications between field devices and the host control system, the SIMA² Master Station simplifies actuator installation, commissioning and operation, especially in tank farms and refineries with large numbers of actuators. A single SIMA² Master Station can manage up to 988 actuators in four independent networks, arranged as loop or line topologies.

SIMA² uses standardised, proven fieldbus protocols to ensure high-speed and robust communication as well as long-term security of investment. Cycle times are extremely short, enhancing process efficiency. The system supports Modbus RTU and Modbus TCP/IP to communicate with the host, linking to the actuators via either Modbus RTU or Profibus DP.

Multiple redundancy options maximise plant availability. Modbus RTU loop topology with built-in redundancy protects against cable breaks, for instance, while hot-standby architecture provides redundancy at system level.

Integral Ethernet and OPC UA interfaces facilitate data exchange, ensuring future-proofing for IIoT applications.

A compact and ergonomic design and a choice of housing options minimise installation time and cost. Communication parameters can be easily set, and fieldbus networks configured, commissioned and tested, directly from the SIMA² Master Station using either the large multi-touchscreen or an external browser.
 
Comprehensive diagnostic functions facilitate fault-finding and maintenance.







