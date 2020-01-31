High-performance master station optimises valve actuator control

The new SIMA² Master Station from electric actuator manufacturer AUMA provides high-performance actuator control and supervision via open fieldbus standards.

By optimising communications between field devices and the host control system, the SIMA² Master Station simplifies actuator installation, commissioning and operation, especially in tank farms and refineries with large numbers of actuators. A single SIMA² Master Station can manage up to 988 actuators in four independent networks, arranged as loop or line topologies.

SIMA² uses standardised, proven fieldbus protocols to ensure high-speed and robust communication as well as long-term security of investment. Cycle times are extremely short, enhancing process efficiency. The system supports Modbus RTU and Modbus TCP/IP to communicate with the host, linking to the actuators via either Modbus RTU or Profibus DP.

Multiple redundancy options maximise plant availability. Modbus RTU loop topology with built-in redundancy protects against cable breaks, for instance, while hot-standby architecture provides redundancy at system level.

Integral Ethernet and OPC UA interfaces facilitate data exchange, ensuring future-proofing for IIoT applications.

A compact and ergonomic design and a choice of housing options minimise installation time and cost. Communication parameters can be easily set, and fieldbus networks configured, commissioned and tested, directly from the SIMA² Master Station using either the large multi-touchscreen or an external browser.



Comprehensive diagnostic functions facilitate fault-finding and maintenance.