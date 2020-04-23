Here’s a new range of environmentally-friendly compostable trays

Eco-Products is introducing new meat and produce trays made from sugarcane designed for grocery shops and food processors seeking compostable options. Sugarcane is a rapidly renewable resource.

The grease- and cut-resistant trays are made for any food item that needs to be packaged for the refrigerator or freezer.

“We're excited to offer them because the demand for sustainable options continues to grow,' said Sarah Martinez from Eco-Products. The trays, which are also microwave friendly, come in a variety of sizes. Soak-proof versions are lined with PLA, a plant-based plastic. All of the trays meet ASTM guidelines for compostability.



