The future of skills, safety and identity in a changing energy landscape

For more than half a century, OPITO has stood at the centre of skills development and safety in the energy sector. Founded in the aftermath of the 1988 Piper Alpha disaster, the organisation was “formed by industry for industry to develop global standards for safety,” says Stephen Marcus Jones, CEO at OPITO. That tragedy reshaped how the sector viewed safety and collaboration, and OPITO was created to ensure such lessons would never be forgotten

Since then, OPITO has evolved from a UK-focused standards body to a global organisation with offices on five continents. “We now have five offices which take not just the standards that have been developed in the UK, but are now localising those global standards for distribution and usage in different jurisdictions,” Jones explains. These standards underpin training and competence across oil and gas, renewables and increasingly other safety-critical sectors such as construction and confined-space operations.

FROM OIL AND GAS TO ‘ALL ENERGY’

While OPITO’s roots are in oil and gas, its remit has expanded alongside the global energy transition. “We’ve moved from oil and gas as our heritage into all energy,” says Jones. “We’re now looking broadly at safety-critical sectors… there are other sectors where the standard can be used, working at height or in confined spaces, for example.”

That adaptability is key as OPITO develops new training modules to support emerging markets like offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve developed a number of modules that are introductions to these new parts of the energy sector,” Jones notes. “A lot of the safety requirements that are needed in oil and gas offshore are fully applicable in offshore wind, so we’re hoping that the sector doesn’t reinvent the wheel.”

This cross-sector standardisation allows workers to transfer their skills more easily as the energy mix diversifies. It also strengthens safety and competence frameworks across the entire energy value chain.

TACKLING THE ENERGY IDENTITY CRISIS

However, the evolution of the energy workforce has not been without challenges. “I think we’ve got a bit of a brand identity issue at the moment,” admits Jones. “The energy landscape has changed so dramatically… and the way that the sector is perceived by talent has changed, perhaps not to the best outlook.”

Jones argues that the traditional division between oil and gas and renewables is unhelpful. “We’ve got to come together as an energy sector and market ourselves better. By talking about an energy sector, we’re even more attractive to talent because of the diversity of career you can have.”

He points out that “there’s 95% symmetry between the skills” in areas like offshore wind, CCUS and traditional oil and gas. “We’ve just got to get much better at articulating that as a sector,” he adds.

A TECH-ENABLED TALENT POOL

To bridge these divides, Jones references the UK Government’s Energy Skills Passport, a digital platform allowing workers to upload qualifications and assess how their skills transfer across energy disciplines. “If you have skills in one part of the energy sector, you can upload your credentials into the Skills Passport, and it will do an automatic analysis of how they translate into another part of the sector,” Jones explains.

But he cautions that technology alone is not enough: “You can have a smart tool like the Energy Skills Passport, but you’ve got to have the job destinations for it to be useful.” Encouraging investment in UK energy projects is therefore critical to sustaining employment and skills mobility.

Jones foresees “a much more fluid talent pool going forward,” where individuals move between roles in renewables, oil and gas, and low-carbon technologies. That shift will demand broader recruitment strategies. “Gone are the days where you needed to have 15 years’ engineering experience or a degree in engineering to work in the sector,” he says. “We’re trying to attract people from much more diverse backgrounds… soft skills are a lot more in demand than perhaps they have been in the past.”

EMBRACING DIGITALISATION AND PURPOSE

The changing perception of the industry is also linked to technology and societal goals. “We need to leave behind that image of somebody offshore in overalls holding a spanner,” says Jones. “Some of the technology being used – remotely operating ROVs from one part of the globe to another – needs to be showcased to encourage people to see the sector isn’t what we may have thought it was.”

Younger generations are also motivated by purpose. “Generations now want to have a mission-driven career,” Jones continues. “By joining the energy sector, you’re actually lending your hand, putting your skills to solving some of our planet’s biggest challenges like climate change.”

This alignment between sustainability, digitalisation and meaningful work, he believes, will be central to attracting the next wave of engineers, data scientists and project managers.

BUILDING THE TALENT PIPELINE

Partnerships between industry and academia remain vital. “It’s so important,” says Jones. “We’ve got to make sure we have the whole education system calibrated to deliver the talent pipeline that we need in order to face the challenges and opportunities that 2030 sets out for us.”

Apprenticeships, too, are a major part of OPITO’s strategy. The organisation recently rebranded its long-running apprenticeship programme as APTUS, to better reflect the full spectrum of the energy sector. “We’re working with companies to ensure that the contents of the syllabus give people the opportunity to be experienced in simulated environments – in areas such as CCUS and hydrogen – where projects are still in their infancy,” Jones says.

By expanding access to technical training and aligning it with future technologies, OPITO aims to maintain the UK’s global reputation for energy expertise. “For years, we’ve been seen as a gold standard for how the sector operates globally,” he concludes. “We need more of that – and the secret is finding exactly what our place is in this new, global energy world.”