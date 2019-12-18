Fuel storage facility expands in Amsterdam

GPS Amsterdam has opened its expanded storage and blending facility for gasoline, gasoline components and biofuels in the Port of Amsterdam, the world’s largest trading and blending hub for gasoline and gasoline components.



The company has expanded its class 1 certified storage capacity from 148,500 m3 to 282,500 m3 across 17 tanks as part of an international GPS programme of key asset developments and acquisitions. The expansion marks the latest development in this international strategy and follows major ‘buy and build’ investments at GPS’ Greenfield projects in the UAE and Malaysia.



The new storage tanks will create a larger and more bespoke terminal facility offering increased capability and a high degree of flexibility. The expansion will mark the latest achievement in GPS’ strategic partnership with VARO Energy and the Port of Amsterdam. In addition to gasoline, gasoline components and biofuels, the terminal can also handle other commodities to allow the company to meet a growing consumer demand for greater flexibility.



As part of its expansion as the terminal, GPS will also develop a rail handling facility, to equip its site with a cost effective and sustainable alternative to road and river transport for a range of its energy and chemical commodities. The development complements the Port of Amsterdam’s sustainability strategy objectives, which endorses the importance of good rail connections to and from the Amsterdam port region and dramatically boost operations efficiency and value for clients.



Eric Arnold, CEO at GPS, says “The opening of this facility is an important milestone for GPS. The investment in increased capacity and flexibility which are now built into the Amsterdam terminal reinforces GPS’ commitment to providing customers with world-class assets, while pursuing our global expansion plans. We’re excited by the possibilities of our expanded site and are committed to additional investments here in Amsterdam that will ensure both GPS and our customers are well positioned to capture future opportunities.”

