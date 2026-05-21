Fortum inaugurates hydrogen production test facility with Stargate’s Hydrogen technology

Stargate Hydrogen has successfully delivered its 1MW alkaline electrolyser at Fortum’s newly inaugurated Kalla Test Centre in Loviisa, Finland. The facility marks a major milestone for both companies, as Stargate Hydrogen demonstrates its reliability and Fortum begins long-term operational testing of hydrogen production

The Kalla Test Centre is Fortum’s pilot-scale hydrogen production facility that can test hydrogen technologies under real operating conditions. The site will be a platform for operational learning, technology validation, and future project development through 2028. Stargate Hydrogen’s electrolyser is one of two systems at the facility, placing Kalla among the first hydrogen sites in the Nordics to test multiple electrolyser technologies side by side.

The project represents an investment of €20 million across construction and operational phases. Site preparation for the 2MW hydrogen production facility began in autumn 2024, followed by construction in summer 2025. The first hydrogen was produced during commissioning in December 2025, and the site is expected to become fully operational this summer.

For Stargate Hydrogen, the inauguration is an important milestone. The successful deployment of the company’s electrolyser technology at Kalla demonstrates its readiness to support industrial applications and strategic energy projects across Europe.

Marko Virkebau, CEO of Stargate Hydrogen, said, “The inauguration of the Kalla Test Centre proves that Stargate Hydrogen has reached the maturity level required to be trusted by large industries. Delivering this project together with Fortum shows that our technology and our team are ready to support the growing hydrogen economy in the Nordics and beyond.”

Satu Sipola, vice president, P2X & Project Execution at Fortum, said, “At Kalla, we are building the practical experience needed to develop hydrogen solutions. This step-by-step approach is essential to ensure both technical readiness and commercial viability, and Stargate Hydrogen demonstrated a high level of reliability and professionalism from start to finish."