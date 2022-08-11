Expandable Expertise To Maximise Productivity

First deployment of well optimisation technology in Middle East

Expandable technology designed to unlock greater commercial value by maximising production from existing wells has successfully been deployed in the Middle East for the first time.

ReLineWL is a one-trip, wireline-deployed straddle system to address common well integrity issues from the well integrity and production optimisation expert Coretrax. It has been designed to deliver improved greater efficiencies for operators.

Its makers claim that ReLineWL is proven to deliver a 700% greater flow area when compared with traditional straddles, securing safety and sustainability benefits by reducing the number of onsite personnel required to complete the work.

Deployed to support a major Saudi operator, the expandable technology was brought in when water ingress on a producing well led to decreased oil recovery. Following detailed well analysis, two ReLineWL 28ft straddles were deployed on e-line, enabling the operator to isolate several perforation intervals to shut off water production zones.

Unlike traditional tools, the straddle’s outer diameter allowed the system to pass through restrictions before they were expanded and set at almost 7,000ft. The tool delivered a large post-expansion inner diameter, providing maximum production conduit to the surface over conventional options.

The well was successfully brought back online with a 31% reduction in water production and additional oil production of 1,400bbls/day. With the requirement for surface water management also reduced, the application also significantly reduced the operator’s carbon footprint.

John Fraser, chief executive officer at Coretrax says: “The Middle East is a key growth area for us and the first deployment of our ReLineWL in the region is a significant milestone for the business as we continue to enhance our technology portfolio to support the most complex well integrity challenges. As operators remain focused on maximising recovery efficiently and sustainably, our expandable technology is ideally placed to support this demand.

“The ReLineWL already has a proven track record in North America and I’m excited to see this successfully deployed in the Middle East for the first time.”

Unlocking Greater Value

The technology, which is also due to be deployed for a second time in the Gulf of Mexico, allows operators to install a patch without creating a restriction, ultimately unlocking greater commercial value from their assets.

Available in various corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) materials, the tool can be configured to smart completion products such as autonomous inflow devices (AICDs) to enhance production by selectively eliminating gas and water production and provide a comprehensive workover solution.

The RelineWL has a high expansion ratio of 75% and is designed for stackability, creating a longer, integrated straddle to be deployed, without losing ID. This also allows operators to gain access below if well intervention is required at a later date.