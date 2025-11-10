Envision Energy launches new Gen 8 Scalable Platform

Envision Energy, green technology specialists, is rolling out its Gen 8 Scalable Platform. Following the debut of the 8MWh solution at Interstolar earlier in the year, the company has unveiled its portfolio of modular configurations, developed to meet a broad range of utility-scale renewable integration, high-performance, and decarbonisation project requirements globally

The Gen 8 Scalable Platform expands on the skid-based modular design of Generation 6, providing improved on-site flexibility and minimising balance-of-plant work, while advancing the energy density enhancements introduced with Generation 7's 5MWh container through the adoption of the new 750+ Ah cell.

By combining high energy density with a lighter, logistics-friendly 10-foot modular unit, Gen 8 can provide adaptability across diverse project sites without compromising efficiency in transport, installation, or operation. Its design supports configurations of 6MWh, 8MWh, 10MWh, and 12MWh per unit, enabling customers to select the optimal balance of footprint and duration to suit land availability, project economics, and performance requirements.

Flexibility, safety & high performance

Envision's 10-foot modular design, with each module weighing under 29 tonnes, enables road-ready transport, even in areas with strict bridge or axle weight limits. The lighter design provides customers with improved flexibility, allowing them to choose lower-tonnage transport vehicles and cranes, making equipment more accessible, decreasing project costs, and minimising land requirements for on-site turning radius and lifting operations.

A prevention-first fire safety strategy provides multi-layer protection from cell to system levels and complies with industry standards. It is also capable of achieving a 12% reduction in auxiliary power consumption. Optimised SoC algorithms and continuous dynamic balancing to keep the system operating at its maximum usable capacity, while providing precise estimates of the battery's operational status.

Lower LCOE with intelligent optimisation

Every unit is built on a high-capacity platform with 750+ Ah cells, for greater energy density, a 26% smaller footprint for typical 4-hour systems, and 12% lower auxiliary power consumption.

Built on Envision's EnOS intelligent OT-IT ecosystem, the SCADA, EMS, and Hybrid PPC solutions provide an end-to-end control architecture that allows real-time management, predictive maintenance, and revenue optimisation. Cloud-enabled fleet management utilises machine learning to improve performance and prolong system lifetime. Enhanced analytics can detect thermal and electrical anomalies to safeguard assets; predictive maintenance and adaptive system learning reduce downtime and maintenance costs.

Advanced PCS

Envision Energy is also releasing its second 10 MVA configuration, with four parallel-coupled 2.5MW PCS units. This PCS design improved system availability and resilience, as well as providing a reduced noise profile compared to single larger-machine counterparts. Designed for harsh conditions, the system operates from -30°C to +55°C and meets IP55 and C5 anti-corrosion standards, ensuring it withstands salt, humidity, and demanding outdoor environments. Low-noise technology, optimised aerodynamics, and control algorithms decrease airflow resistance and fan noise, making it ideal for sound-sensitive sites.

Kevin Huang, senior vice president and president of Energy Storage Product Line at Envision Energy, said, "Gen 8 Scalable Platform reflect our continuous commitment to delivering storage systems that combine technical excellence with practical adaptability. Rather than a single product, this series offers a complete family of solutions, giving our customers the flexibility to design projects that meet their specific needs while maintaining the highest levels of reliability and performance. By combining cutting-edge storage technology, scalable manufacturing, and deep system integration expertise, the Gen 8 Scalable Platform not only supports a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient energy future but also reinforces our dedication to accelerating the global transition to renewable energy."