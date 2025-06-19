Enhancing infrastructure resilience with modular sealing systems

In the development of modern infrastructure, resilience and adaptability are more important than ever. Engineers working on critical facilities - from data centers and transport systems to cleanrooms and energy installations – must design for safety, compliance, and long-term efficiency. One technical innovation contributing to this effort is the use of modular-based cable and pipe sealing systems.

Originally developed to meet rigorous safety standards in marine and offshore applications, these sealing technologies are now increasingly used across land-based infrastructure projects. Their modular design and multifunctional capabilities provide an efficient solution for managing complex cable and pipe penetrations while maintaining high levels of protection against environmental and operational hazards.

MULTI-HAZARD PROTECTION

Sealing systems for cable and pipe entries must address a broad spectrum of risks. These include fire, water ingress, gas leaks, and electromagnetic interference. In many installations, particularly those operating in harsh or high-risk environments, traditional methods such as foam fillers, grommets, or caulking materials do not meet the required level of certification or long-term reliability.

Modular sealing systems are engineered to deliver certified protection against multiple hazards simultaneously. Their performance has been independently verified through testing for fire resistance, gas and water tightness, and resistance to blast loads. In addition, seals designed for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) are used to mitigate the impact of conducted and radiated interference – an increasingly common concern in data-rich environments and facilities handling sensitive electronics.

For infrastructure engineers, this level of built-in resilience means a single sealing platform can address varied technical requirements, simplify specification work, and reduce reliance on multiple product types.

DESIGNING FOR FLEXIBILITY

One of the more compelling technical features of modular sealing systems is their ability to accommodate a wide range of cable and pipe diameters. This is achieved through the use of insert blocks that are manufactured to exact measurements, ensuring a precise fit for each application. By eliminating the need for trimming or modifying sealing components on-site, this approach helps reduce material waste and ensures a secure, reliable seal every time.

This precision is particularly valuable during early-stage design when final cable specifications may be unknown, or in projects with evolving requirements. The system’s modular structure also supports future upgrades, allowing additional cables or pipes to be installed without reworking or compromising existing seals. This level of flexibility makes it easier to manage design changes and expansions over the lifecycle of the installation.

SUPPORTING SUSTAINABLE ENGINEERING PRACTICES

While sealing systems may not be the most visible component in infrastructure development, their role in sustainability is significant. By maintaining system integrity and preventing hazardous leaks or downtime, they help avoid incidents that could lead to environmental damage, power failure, or operational shutdown.

Furthermore, the durability of these seals - many of which are rated for decades of service – contributes to reduced material consumption and waste. Their capacity for reuse in retrofits and upgrades also supports circular design principles increasingly adopted in sustainable engineering frameworks.

As the global push for resilient and eco-conscious design continues, such technologies are becoming standard components in specifications for new and upgraded facilities.

DIGITAL TOOLS AND TIME EFFICIENCY

Advancements in sealing technology extend beyond the physical components. Software platforms now support the configuration, selection, and documentation of transit systems in digital design environments. These tools allow engineers to quickly design and validate complex sealing arrangements and ensure compliance with relevant certifications.

In some cases, the use of digital design tools has led to significant time savings – what once took weeks can now be accomplished in hours. Integration with building information modeling (BIM) platforms also enables project teams to maintain visibility of each penetration point throughout the lifecycle of the project, from design and construction to maintenance and inspection.

In the field, modular systems offer additional efficiencies. Pre-configured frames and modules reduce installation time, minimise errors, and simplify inspection processes. These time and quality control benefits translate into lower total installed cost and improved project delivery.

MANAGING LIFECYCLE COST AND PERFORMANCE

Beyond initial installation, the cost of maintaining and modifying penetrations over time can be substantial if not properly managed. Sealing systems that allow for safe and efficient access, expansion, and reconfiguration without disturbing the surrounding structure can greatly reduce lifecycle costs.

This capability is especially important for sectors where system downtime is costly or where regulatory compliance must be maintained throughout the operational life of the asset. The ability to retrofit existing installations with modern sealing solutions can also extend the usable life of legacy infrastructure and bring it up to current standards without extensive civil work.

ROBUST SOLUTIONS

The technical demands placed on modern infrastructure require engineered solutions that are robust, adaptable, and sustainable. Modular sealing systems for cable and pipe entries offer a proven and practical approach to meeting these demands. Their versatility and performance make them a valuable component in the toolkit of today’s infrastructure designers – supporting not only compliance and safety, but also the long-term functionality and resilience of the systems they help protect.

Ola Johansson is at MCT Brattberg.