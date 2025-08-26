Daphne Technology publishes new white paper on emissions monitoring in shipping

Daphne Technology's new white paper, From Assumptions to Accuracy- Unlocking the Value of Direct Emissions Monitoring in the Maritime Industry, examines the limitations of estimation-based emissions reporting and explains how direct measurement can offer a more accurate, transparent and future-proof approach

With tightening regulations under the EU MRV, IMO DCS and the EU ETS, the quality of emissions data is becoming a priority for shipowners and operators. Factor-based methods can often leave operators at risk of reporting uncertainty, inflated carbon costs, and underestimation of methane slip.

The white paper highlights how direct measurement, as applied through PureMetrics, addresses these challenges by providing real-world exhaust data that is both traceable and audit-ready.

The paper outlines the compliance, cost, and strategic benefits of transitioning from assumption-based estimates to verifiable measurements. Regulators, verifiers, and charterers are all increasing their scrutiny of emissions data; the paper's findings show valuable insight to help decision-makers when preparing their fleets for the next phase of compliance and competitiveness.

Jamie Brick, Interim CEO of Daphne Technology, said: “The maritime sector is entering a decisive period where emissions transparency will define both compliance and competitiveness.”

He added, “This white paper reflects the technical progress achieved in collaboration with our partners, and it underlines the importance of moving from assumptions to verifiable data. Direct measurement is not just a technical step forward; it is essential for operators who want to manage costs, reduce uncertainty, and meet the expectations of regulators and stakeholders in the years ahead.”

The publication uses extensive data from Daphne Technology's team and industry partners, as well as the real-world deployment of the PureMetrics system on dual-fuel vessels. Combining operational data with the analysis of regulatory developments under the EU MRV and IMO DCS frameworks, including independent studies on methane slip and greenhouse gas factors.