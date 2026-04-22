Cleanova launches new feed interface system for next-gen filter press performance

Cleanova, a specialist in advanced filtration solutions, has launched Cleanova Omni, a patent-pending feed interface system designed to address a critical source of inefficiency in filter press operations: the point where slurry enters the press

Engineered for universal compatibility across a range of filter press configurations, plat designs, and sizes, Omni establishes a more durable, consistent, and high-performing foundation for filtration, allowing operators to enhance reliability without major equipment changes.

In many filter press operations, performance challenges and inconsistent filtration results can be traced back to the feed interface, where high-velocity slurry, abrasion, and sealing limitations place stress on the system.

Terry Morley, technical director for Liquid Filtration at Cleanova, said, “Filter cloth performance has traditionally been treated as a downstream maintenance issue, but in reality, the root cause often lies upstream at the feed interface. With Omni, we’ve re-engineered that critical connection point to create a more stable and durable foundation for filtration performance, helping operators move from reactive maintenance to more controlled, predictable operation.”

By addressing performance at the source, Omni enhances filtration stability, extends cloth life, and decreases unplanned downtime in demanding operating environments.

Cleanova Omni has been designed as a universally adaptable solution; it can be deployed across a wide range of plate sizes and is compatible with sidebar, overhead beam, and quad press configurations.

This approach enables operators to standardise performance across assets, reduce variability, and simplify maintenance practices, without major modifications to existing equipment.

Omni allows the use of single-panel filter cloths, eliminating the need to pull cloths through the feed opening during installation. This enables cloth replacement without removing filter plats, reducing maintenance time, labour requirements, and operational disruption, particularly in high-throughput environments where uptime is critical.

Jason Wettstaedt, senior VP of Sales, Americas and Global Marketing, said, “Our customers are under constant pressure to increase throughput while reducing both planned and unplanned downtime. Cleanova Omni delivers a practical, scalable solution that improves uptime, extends cloth life, and simplifies maintenance, all while working within existing equipment.”

Omni is suitable for industries where abrasive or high-solids slurries place significant stress on filtration systems, including:

Mining and mineral processing

Chemicals

Wastewater treatment

Battery materials

Other advanced process industries

By combining universal compatibility with engineered durability, Omni is a step-change in how filter press performance is approached, moving focus from reactive maintenance to engineered performance at the source and providing operators a pathway to improve reliability, reduce downtime, and lower the total cost of ownership across filtration systems.