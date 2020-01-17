Choice of input voltage from Exair

Exair’s new Gen4 Two Outlet Selectable Voltage Power Supply allows users to choose input voltages of 115VAC or 230VAC. Two 5kV stainless steel output connectors can energise two static eliminators. Applications using up to two Gen4 Super Ion Air Knives, Ion Air Guns, Ion Air Cannons, Ionising Bars or any other Exair Gen4 static eliminator product can be connected to one power supply. These two outlet power supplies are UL component recognised, CE and RoHS-compliant.

They also feature an electromagnetically shielded modular power supply cable which eases routing and connections. An integrated fuse on the primary protects against voltage spikes. The lit power switch indicates operation and is field replaceable. The Gen4 Two Outlet Power Supply is housed in a durable metal enclosure (5.5" L x 4.0" W x 3.4" H) that is suited to rugged, industrial environments. The static eliminators have a bayonet-style connector that can be inserted into the power supply where the electrical connection is made deep inside to reduce shock hazard.

The two outlet power supply price is US$431.