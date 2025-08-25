Kathrin Geisler of i.safe Mobile explores how the company’s intrinsically safe mobile technology is bringing coal mining into the digital age.

The coal mining industry faces a crucial challenge: implementing digital transformation in potentially explosive underground environments. While open-pit mining uses modern technologies, underground mining requires special mobile devices with international mining certifications that can withstand extreme conditions while providing reliable communication and data processing functions.

Digital transformation in coal mining is critical to operational efficiency, worker safety and regulatory compliance, requiring devices that function reliably in hazardous areas while providing connectivity for modern mining operations.

The digital transition

Underground coal mining requires integrating various communication technologies. The transition from traditional radio systems to 5G networks presents opportunities and challenges. Legacy systems cannot be abandoned overnight, but the benefits of advanced digital communications are significant.

Modern mining operations require devices that function reliably in hazardous areas while enabling predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and emergency response systems. 5G integration into existing infrastructure enables gradual modernisation without interrupting standard operations.

Key equipment categories

Coal mining digitalisation requires a comprehensive ecosystem of intrinsically safe mobile devices meeting specific operational requirements, such as those from i.safe Mobile.

5G radios: Next-generation radios like the IS440.M1 enable secure push-to-talk communication over public, campus or Wi-Fi networks in hazardous areas. Features include replaceable batteries, amplified speakers for noisy environments and programmable emergency functions. Gateway integration ensures interoperability with existing technologies.

Intrinsically safe 5G smartphones: High-performance smartphones such as the IS540.M1 feature advanced processors for demanding industrial applications. These devices feature high-resolution displays, professional cameras and secure interfaces. Replaceable batteries ensure reliable operation during shifts.

Video: Communication capabilities have revolutionised troubleshooting and emergency response in underground operations. In one case, an equipment malfunction traditionally requiring several days for surface technician induction was resolved in one hour through live video streaming between underground operators and surface experts. This significantly reduces downtime and costs.

These devices prove invaluable in emergency medical situations where emergency services cannot quickly reach underground locations. Medical professionals can provide critical guidance via video communication technology, potentially saving lives.

Industrial tablets: Large-screen tablets serve as mobile workstations for data visualisation and process control. Devices like the IS940.M1 from i.safe Mobile integrate into network infrastructure via 5G, 4G or Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Advanced processors enable real-time data analysis and remote monitoring.

High-performance scanners: Special barcode scanning solutions enable data capture in hazardous areas. These systems combine trigger-handle scanners with connected smartphones, offering scanning capabilities up to 18m. Integration with i.safe Mobile smartphones eliminates separate batteries or wireless connections.

Enhanced safety and operations

Modern Ex-safe devices incorporate programmable emergency buttons for lone worker protection and secure mounting systems. Advanced battery management enables multi-shift operations while dual-SIM capabilities ensure communication redundancy.

Real-time communication improves surface-underground coordination, predictive maintenance reduces downtime, and data acquisition systems enhance inventory management. Advanced cameras enable remote collaboration, reducing hazardous area inspections.

Future-ready infrastructure

Integrating certified intrinsically safe mobile devices with advanced technologies like network slicing and edge computing, coal mining operations can safely accelerate digital transformation. This infrastructure enhances safety, improves efficiency, and ensures reliable communication in hazardous environments.

