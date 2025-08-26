Asahi Kasei to double production capacity for PSPI by 2030

Asahi Kasei , a diversified global manufacturer, is set to increase Pimel photosensitive polyimide (PSPI) production capacity at its Fuji City facility in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

PSPI is a key material for the global electronics industry, used mainly for buffer coatings and passivation layers in semiconductor applications.

The global semiconductor industry is entering a new growth cycle and is predicted to surpass $1 trillion in revenue by the mid-2030s, according to consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal. Asahi Kasei believes the demand for next-generation semiconductor interlayer insulation will continue to grow at an average annual growth rate of 8%.

Responding to the rising demand, Asahi Kasei completed the construction of a new plant producing PSPI in Fuji City in December 2024. Since then, the company has decided to further expand production in Fuji City, hoping to double capacity by 2030. The expansion is forecasted to significantly improve the supply resilience of essential materials in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Asahi Kasei will invest ¥16 billion in this expansion.

Pimel is used around the world for various semiconductor applications, such as buffer coatings to improve adhesion between different semiconductor materials and act as protective barriers. These coatings help to protect delicate semiconductor devices from mechanical stress and contamination during post-processing steps.

Pimel can also be used for passivation layers for bumping to protect the semiconductor surface from damage or oxidation.

On top of this, pimel is used in redistribution layers (RDL) to optimise electrical connections and enable high-density circuit designs by adjusting terminal spacing for package integration. These attributes make pimel an essential part of the global semiconductor supply chain and an enabling material in the development of next-generation generative AI.

Nobuko Uetake, senior executive officer of Asahi Kasei and key leader in the company's electronics materials business, said: "The rapid growth of generative AI and other advanced technologies is driving unprecedented demand for semiconductor materials like Pimel PSPI."

"This investment positions Asahi Kasei to capture that growth by enhancing our supply capability and reinforcing our role as a reliable partner to global semiconductor manufacturers. It supports our broader strategy to build long-term value in high-growth, high-impact sectors."