Member States have reached an agreement on a new EU Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, which has been welcomed by the Commission, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) held 10-21 November 2025

The agreement enables the EU to convey its firm commitment to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and to work with global partners to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The new EU NDC, to be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), aims to reduce GHG emissions by 66.25-72.5% below 1990 levels by 2035 across all sectors of the economy and all GHGs.

Aira provides clean energy-tech solutions to consumers and accelerates the electrification of residential heating with intelligent solutions to help enable net-zero. Peter Prem, Aira Group CEO, said, "As one of the world's largest economies, Europe has both the responsibility and the opportunity to lead at COP30. The UN now forecasts a 2.8°C rise in global temperatures this century based on existing government policies. This is a stark reminder that current efforts are falling short."

Prem added, "In 2024, emissions from gas and oil in Europe remained stagnant, leaving households and businesses exposed to volatile international energy markets. The lessons of the past decade are clear: fossil CO₂ emissions fell in 22 countries, representing 23% of global emissions, while their economies continued to grow. Decarbonisation and prosperity are not in conflict. The energy transition will be cheaper and far less disruptive for our economy and environment than burning through what remains of the planet's carbon budget. If Europe leads with ambition and integrity, it can prove that climate action and economic resilience go hand in hand and set a global example for the fair, fast energy transition the world urgently needs."

The Commission also welcomes the progress Member States have made in agreeing to a legally binding headline 2040 target of 90% with a domestic target of 85% and up to 5% of international carbon credits in an effort to reach the 2040 EU climate target.

The next step will be the negotiations with the European Parliament, with the Commission claiming to stand ready to help ensure a swift agreement while highlighting the importance of maintaining the essence of the proposal.

The Commission has laid out a pathway to 2040 that reflects today's economic, security, and geopolitical realities, whilst also equipping investors and businesses with the predictability needed to accelerate the EU's clean transition and industrial competitiveness. The pathway provides enabling conditions to deliver the 90% target, including full implementation of the Clean Industrial Deal.

The EU will go to COP30, held in Belém, Brazil, with its new NDC, discussions on the 2040 target, and the message that Europe is still on the course to deliver on its climate commitments at home and globally.