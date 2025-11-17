Air Turbine Technology, creators of governed high-speed turbine spindles and hand tool and live tool ranges, has formed a strategic partnership with Okuma America Corporation, a specialist in CNC machine tools, controls, and automation systems

The collaboration will combine Air Turbine Tools' governed 25,000 to 90,000RPM spindles and live tooling with Okuma's advanced CNC machines and lathes, so users can minimise cycle times while enhancing tool performance and increasing production output.

David Vega, one of the members of Okuma's Partners in Technology team, said, "Okuma has a wide variety of spindles and RPM options to support a variety of cutting applications. When paired with Air Turbine Tools' high-speed technology, the cycle time and wear and tear on Okuma spindles are greatly reduced, and installation is quick and easy."

This partnership has formed in response to the rising demand from manufacturers and distributors for governed, high-RPM solutions. These tools can maintain constant speed and torque, even under load, thanks to Air Turbine Technology's patented direct-drive turbine and built-in governor system, which increases airflow to keep RPM and torque constant with up to 1.4Hp.

Air Turbine Spindles, Air Turbine Live Tools, and Air Turbine Motors will now be available as options for Okuma CNC machines and lathes. Air Turbine Spindles' integrated process operates on a standard 90 PSI air supply and can be installed via direct air-through-spindle capability, a patented Tool Changer Mounting Assembly (TMA), or manual airline connection. Live Tools and Motors can also be installed without added wiring or control boxes, supporting Swiss and lathe applications.

Joe Grigg, application engineer, said, "One of the key benefits of Air Turbine Tools is the ability to add 25,000 up to 90,000 RPM directly to your Okuma CAT40 15,000 RPM spindle."

As part of the collaboration, a demonstration and video have been produced to showcase a 330% reduction in cycle time. Automatically loading 50,000 and 65,000RPM Air Turbine Spindles into the 15,000RPM Okuma Genos MB-46 achieved identical surface finishes and 2-micron precision.

Gemma Shane, director of Air Turbine Tools, said, "Okuma machines are ideal for heavy-duty milling. With our spindles, users can now perform both roughing and high-speed finishing seamlessly on one platform."

This partnership is set out to benefit high-precision industries where micro-tool performance and accuracy are essential. Okua users can now rough with their machine's main spindle and auto too change to an Air Turbine Spindle for fine finishing or drilling.

For programs with up to a quarter-inch capacity, Air Turbine Tools reduce cycle time by up to 10 times, providing greater throughput and prolonging the life of cutting tools and the primary machine spindle. With no thermal growth, maintaining a 2-micron TIR at the cutting tool, no duty cycle, and no requirement for oil or maintenance.

Simon Shane, chairman of Air Turbine Tools, said, "Okuma builds some of the finest, most durable CNC machines available. Now, with the addition of Air Turbine Tools, every Okuma machine becomes a high-speed machine. We are proud to partner with Okuma and bring this solution to manufacturers who can now add high speed on Okuma machines."