AI factory transforming global intelligent manufacturing to be built by Nvidia and Samsung

Nvidia and Samsung Electronics plan to develop a new AI factory that will combine Samsung's semiconductor technologies with Nvidia's platforms, laying the foundation for next-generation AI-driven production

Powered by over 50,000 Nvidia GPUs, Samsung's semiconductor AI factory will be at the centre of the company's digital transformation, incorporating accelerated computing into full-fledged advanced chip manufacturing.

Through the collaboration, the two companies are integrating data from physical equipment and production workflows to accomplish predictive maintenance, process improvements, and greater operational efficiency in autonomous fab environments.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said, "We are at the dawn of the AI industrial revolution, a new era that will redefine how the world designs, builds and manufactures. As Korea's and one of the world's foremost technology and industrial leaders, Samsung is forging its AI foundation with NVIDIA to lead the future of intelligent and autonomous manufacturing, transforming Samsung itself and the many industries around the world built on Samsung technologies."

Jay Y. Lee, executive chairman of Samsung Electronics, said, "NVIDIA has been a visionary of this new AI era, and its technologies have empowered innovators to reinvent industries. From Samsung's DRAM for NVIDIA's game-changing graphics card in 1995 to our new AI factory, we are thrilled to continue our longstanding journey with NVIDIA in leading this transformation as we envision creating new standards for the future and accelerating breakthroughs for the world."

Samsung is utilising Nvidia GPUs, Nvidia CUDA-X libraries, and solutions from Synopsys, Cadence, and Siemens to perform massive speedups in circuit simulation, manufacturing analysis and verification. The companies are collaborating with these electronic design automation partners to help innovate chip design and reshape GPU-accelerated EDA tools and design technologies required for the AI era.

Samsung uses the Nvidia Omniverse platform as the foundation for its digital twins, as it can provide physically accurate simulation environments. This virtual environment enables global fabs to reduce the time from design to operations and achieve factory automation, real-time decision-making, and predictive maintenance.

Samsung is deploying Nvidia RTX Pro Servers with Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs to accelerate intelligent logistics with a unified platform. The real-time digital twin of the Samsung fab will allow operational planning, logistics optimisation, and anomaly detection.

To advance computational lithography, the companies are integrating the Nvidia cuLitho library into OPC, Samsung's advanced lithography platform.

Accelerating smart manufacturing with digital twins, robotics and AI

Samsung has been developing its proprietary AI models, powering over 400 million Samsung devices and providing advanced reasoning capabilities, improving performance in multilingual interactions, intelligent summarisation, and real-time translation.

To accelerate intelligent robot deployment, Samsung is utilising the Nvidia Isaac Sim reference application, developed on Nvidia Omniverse and Nvidia Cosmos world foundation models, to combine synthetic and real data, middleware and teleoperation, and the Nvidia Jetson Thor high-performance edge AI platform optimised for humanoid robotics.

Nvidia and Samsung have also worked with Korean telco operators and academic institutions to develop AI-RAN network technology, combining AI and mobile network workloads —a necessity for the adoption of physical AI.