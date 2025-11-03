Aed Energy backed by EarthScale Programme to advance thermal storage innovation

Aed Energy, a UK developer of next-generation thermal energy storage, has been selected for Cohort 1 of the EarthScale Programme, a national initiative supported by Research England (part of UK Research and Innovation) and delivered through UK universities, including Imperial College London, Cranfield University, the University of Derby, the University of Exeter, the University of Leeds, and the University of Nottingham

EarthScale supports IP-rich climate tech companies at TRL 5-6, helping to bridge the gap between prototype and commercial deployment. Over the next 12 months, the programme will supply Aed Energy with tailored technical and commercialisation support, access to specialist research facilities, investment-readiness training, and engagement with university innovation ecosystems.

Rayan Kassis, CEO of Aed Energy, said, “Selection to EarthScale marks an important step in our journey. It reflects the growing maturity of our technology and the urgent need for scalable, affordable long-duration energy storage as grids and industries decarbonise.”

Aed Energy's modular thermal battery system can store renewable energy for days to weeks, converting it into high-temperature heat and regenerating it as power and heat on demand. Its long-duration dispatch capability means continuous, emissions-free energy can be supplied to industrial users, without cycling or degradation losses.

The company’s selection follows participation in the TechX Clean Energy Accelerator, delivered by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), and the Greenhouse Programme by Undaunted, the UK’s leading climate-innovation platform.