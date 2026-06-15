Advanced cloud access and facilities for industrial organisations

Integration specialist Aveva’s Milan-based event in May headlined an SaaS collaboration between the company’s Connect platform and AWS that aims to deliver improved efficiency and AI-based analytics to industrial clients

For industrial organisations, the pressure to adopt AI is intensifying, and so are the underlying challenges: these include complex regulatory environments, a growing sustainability imperative, ageing infrastructure and fragmented data. Gartner predicts that through 2026, organisations will abandon 60% of AI projects unsupported by AI-ready data because of these challenges.

An advanced collaboration between global industrial software leader Aveva and Amazon Web Services (AWS) promises to resolve some of these problems by moving industrial intelligence to the cloud and offering an enhanced Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, meaning companies can access AI without the traditional headaches. Aveva’s industrial clients will also benefit from increased ROI, integration and analytics for example.

Infrastructure challenges

Rob McGreevy, chief product officer, AVEVA said: “For industrial enterprises, the challenge is not ambition but infrastructure. The promise of AI remains largely unrealised for most industrial teams because the operational data, engineering data, workflows, and compliance frameworks required to safely deploy AI at scale have rarely been connected in one place.”

A key collaboration

A new collaboration between the company’s Connect platform and Amazon Web Services (AWS) means that industrial clients can now access an off-the-shelf SaaS solution via AWS that will allow them to move with ease between different technology stacks.

The Connect platform has been running for almost two years and is an open, cloud-based industrial intelligence platform that unifies IT, OT and engineering data for its clients. It then offers them AI, analytics and digital twin capabilities. The Connect platform currently manages over 8 petabytes of industrial data including reality capture, engineering, and production data serving more than 23,000 active monthly users across more than 50 SaaS applications. The platform breaks down silos, allowing industrial enterprises to optimise operations, enhance team collaboration, and accelerate sustainability, according to the company. Aveva showcased this collaboration and other developments at its annual flagship software conference in Milan last month.

How will the service be delivered?

Aveva will deliver both public and private SaaS capabilities for its clients using Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), The collaboration also encompasses listing Aveva products on AWS Marketplace, joint customer migration programs, and a shared commitment to training and certification.

By bringing Connect and the broader Aveva portfolio to AWS, the companies aim to provide a faster, more scalable path to cloud operations, reducing the complexity and cost of managing on-premises infrastructure while enabling new AI-driven capabilities that were previously impractical at scale.

“Industrial companies are sitting on decades of operational data that holds enormous, untapped value,” McGreevy said. “As Aveva advances its multi-cloud strategy, building Connect on AWS will provide them with more flexibility and scalability.

The company is also expanding Connect’s integration with leading enterprise data platforms - Snowflake and ServiceNow - giving customers access to OT data via the tools they already use for analytics, industrial AI, automation, and machine learning.

An industrial knowledge graph

The company plans to launch an additional tranche of capabilities in 2027, including an industrial knowledge graph to help clients construct and create digital twins. The tool will model the relationships and properties of real-world industrial assets, while preserving and strengthening the operational context that underpins them. AI features and guidance will help teams troubleshoot problems and make sensible operational decisions.

The knowledge graph model is populated using a twin builder that applies agentic AI suggestions such as intelligent mappings that align existing data sources to a standard data model. This preserves information lineage and ensures data governance.

The ‘Flows’ tool

Additionally, a new ‘Flows’ tool will provide low-code data processing and integration allowing industrial teams to ingest, transform, and enrich operational data in real time, making data handling between systems and sources more straightforward. Flows will introduce more than 800 connectors, expanding the data sources Connect can integrate with, as well as streamlining DataOps processes and hybrid architectures. The combination of these tools with Connect’s existing data management, visualisation, and AI capabilities will help with the realisation of the industrial digital twin with AI-ready data.

McGreevy argued that the impact of the collaboration will be broad. “Aveva’s software is critical to the operation of 20,000 enterprises worldwide. This partnership will help them harness cloud and AI while also offering freedom of choice.”

How clients will benefit from the collaboration:



PURCHASE VIA THE AWS INFRASTRUCTURE: Industrial customers across energy, manufacturing, chemicals, life sciences, infrastructure, mining, marine, and EPC sectors will be able to purchase public and private Software as a Service (SaaS) Connect services on the AWS infrastructure.

AWS MARKETPLACE EXPANSION: Aveva will list key products on AWS Marketplace enabling customers to purchase software through their existing Amazon Web Services agreements (to be actioned by end of the year). By running on AWS, Aveva’s customers who already monitor, analyse, and optimise their processes and energy consumption using the platform will be able to integrate with broader enterprise data systems, and leverage cloud-native AI to deliver continuous efficiency improvements.

JOINT CUSTOMER MIGRATION PROGRAMS: AWS and Aveva will jointly deliver on migration and modernisation programs to help customers move Aveva workloads to AWS, supported by a network of qualified OT System Integrator partners.

AI AND ANALYTICS INTEGRATION: This integration will build AWS’s AI and machine learning services into Aveva’s industrial data platform Connect to deliver advanced predictive analytics, digital twin capabilities, and agentic AI workflows thereby enabling better decision making for industrial operations.

ENDORSED SYSTEM INTEGRATOR PROGRAME: AWS and Aveva will jointly support a network of specialised OT system integrators (SiS).

For more information visit: www.aveva.com